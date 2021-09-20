MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota is in for a good soaking Monday morning, and severe storms are possible for parts in the afternoon hours.
WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner said a line of storms stretching from southern to northern Minnesota is moving westward through the state. Rain will likely reach the Twin Cities by 10 a.m.
There’s a marginal threat for severe weather in eastern Minnesota once a second system makes its way there, likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The risk is slightly higher in western Wisconsin, where there will be a chance for tornadoes to develop.
One-to-two inches of badly-needed rain will likely come from Monday’s storms, with the most rainfall likely in far-northern Minnesota, which is the state’s most parched region by far.
Temperatures will hover in the 70s before dropping to the low 60s in the evening. Dew points will also drop down to a comfortable level by Tuesday. A stretch of cool, crisp weather begins after that.
Minnesota will have dry skies Tuesday through the weekend, with next week looking drier and cooler.