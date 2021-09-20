STAY INFORMED: Weather App | Live Radar | More Weather Resources

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.) A tornado watch has been issued for counties in northern Wisconsin until 1 a.m. The area includes Spooner, Hayward and Ashland.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Wisconsin until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/3UGqcSmod4 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (5:04 p.m.): A tornado warning is in effect for Fillmore County until 5:30 p.m. Forecasters say the radar-indicated tornadic system is moving northeast toward Greenleafton, Fountain and Preston.

Residents in the warning area are advised to take cover in a basement or an interior room.

And another radar indicated Tornado Warning in SE MN. The rotation with these is weak, but it is still present. Seek shelter if you live in the area. pic.twitter.com/AEoY4EQ17I — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (5 p.m.): Tornado warnings are now in effect for Washburn, Bayfield, Douglas, and Saywer counties in western Wisconsin. The warnings are set to last until 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, radar has indicated a tornado moving over the city of Minong. Other threats include damaging winds and pea-sized hail.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Washburn, Bayfield, Douglas, Sawyer county until 9/20 5:30PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTgLVf6 #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/5XANQUViCJ — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): Tornado warnings have been issued for Pierce, Dunn and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin until 5:15 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Pierce, Dunn, Pepin county until 9/20 5:15PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTgLVf6 #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FecFzwBf1y — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties until 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a line of severe storms, extending from Spring Valley to Rochester, is moving northeast at about 35 mph.

Threats include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange until 9/20 5:15PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1" or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTgLVf6 #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Esl5IXX81v — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (4 p.m.): A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted counties until 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the severe thunderstorm was spotted near Autin and is moving northeast toward Rochester at 45 mph.

This severe storm is moving northeast at 45 mph. The greatest threat is strong winds. pic.twitter.com/WYPm7PFHr1 — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until 10 p.m. The watch area includes about half of the Twin Cities metro area.

The Minnesota counties affected by the watch are Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, and Winona.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of storms is expected to wash over southeastern Minnesota through the mid-afternoon and evening. Severe storms could develop, threatening damaging winds and heavy downpours that could produce localized street flooding.

Hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, although forecasters say they are unlikely to develop.

You will hear some rumbles if you live in the pink shaded area. I will let you know if any of these thunderstorms strengthen to severe status. pic.twitter.com/QT3zw5hka8 — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (1 p.m.): Meteorologist Lisa Meadows shared a weather graphic showing where the severe weather threat is highest. Parts of southeastern Minnesota, including Rochester, are in the highlighted area.

The severe weather threat looks to be highest for the area outlined in red. Severe wind gusts and hail are the main threats for this location. Please stay weather aware as this threat will remain over the next few hours. @wcco pic.twitter.com/VpjQEyNu1V — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) September 20, 2021

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): Meadows says it’s a “weather aware day.”

Storms should fire up midday in Iowa and Missouri and move into southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin in the afternoon and evening.

WATCH: CBSN Minnesota will have weather updates at the top of the hour starting at 1 p.m.

Some of these, initially, could be supercells with a little bit of hail, but damaging winds are the main threat and we can’t rule out a few tornadoes.

Meadows says we should be done by Tuesday and have a dry and seasonable rest of the week.

Please stay weather aware out there today, especially if you live in yellow or green! I will have weather updates on CBSN Minnesota at the top of the hour every hour through 4 PM. @wcco pic.twitter.com/xRDACpWKAJ — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) September 20, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota is in for a good soaking Monday morning, and severe storms are possible for parts in the afternoon hours.

WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner said a line of storms stretching from southern to northern Minnesota is moving eastward through the state. Rain will likely reach the Twin Cities by 10 a.m.

There’s a marginal threat for severe weather in eastern Minnesota once a second system makes its way there, likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The risk is slightly higher in western Wisconsin, where there will be a chance for tornadoes to develop.

One-to-two inches of badly-needed rain will likely come from Monday’s storms, with the most rainfall likely in far-northern Minnesota, which is the state’s most parched region by far.

Temperatures will hover in the 70s before dropping to the low 60s in the evening. Dew points will also drop down to a comfortable level by Tuesday. A stretch of cool, crisp weather begins after that.

Minnesota will have dry skies Tuesday through the weekend, with next week looking drier and cooler.