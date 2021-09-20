MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Douglas County say a 48-year-old man is dead after an ATV rollover Sunday evening.
According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on County Road 36 and Hardwood Road in Spruce Hill Township.
There, emergency responders were dispatched to the report of a single ATV that had rolled over. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the driver injured and unconscious. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says it’s believed the driver, Todd Mrnak of Miltona, was driving the ATV eastbound and attempted to make a right hand turn into a field approach. That’s when the ATV overturned and Mrnak was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
