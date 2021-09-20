Severe Weather:Thunderstorm watches remain in effect for western Wisconsin, extreme southeastern Minnesota. Get the latest updates here.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot in the jaw while driving in St. Paul Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Arlington Street in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood.

The 57-year-old victim is being treated at Regions Hospital. Police say a suspect was located by police just blocks away from the scene.