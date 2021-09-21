MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America will expand its hours and capacity starting Wednesday.
Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced the site will be able to administer 500 doses a day, and will be open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
That’s an increase of 350 doses per day and 10 hours per week.
The site administers the Pfizer vaccine, for free, to all eligible individuals 12 and older.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total COVID-19 case count to 684,070, while 7,993 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
Nearly 73% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 93.2% of those 65+ have. The state has administered 6,340,399 vaccine doses in total; 3,187,684 people have completed their vaccine series.
Pfizer said on Monday tests show its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11, and that it will seek authorization for that age group soon. There are currently no vaccines approved for children younger than 12.
Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that new research shows two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine offer stronger protection against the disease.
