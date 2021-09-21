MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A cyclist who suffered “traumatic injuries” after being struck by a motorist in late August has died.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 31 at County Roads 11 and 40 in Dahlgren Township, located west of Carver. The victim was struck while crossing the intersection.
The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured, but was taken to a Waconia hospital for observation.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the cyclist, 66-year-old John Robert Dyste of Carver, died from his injuries suffered in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and the case file will be sent to the Carver County Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.
