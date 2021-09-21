MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fridley woman has been found guilty in the the 2019 New Year’s Eve murder and kidnapping of real estate agent Monique Baugh and the attempted murder of Baugh’s boyfriend.
A jury found 29-year-old Elsa Segura guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
A criminal complaint says Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer, lured Baugh to a house showing in Maple Grove. Baugh was then abducted by two men – Cedric Berry and Berry Davis – who placed her in the back of a U-Haul van.
Later that afternoon, the U-Haul drove up to Baugh’s boyfriend’s house, and a masked gunman entered the home and shot him multiple times with a .45 caliber pistol.
Baugh’s boyfriend later said he didn’t know who would have shot him, but named Lyndon Wiggins, Segura’s boyfriend, as someone who wanted to harm him. Baugh’s boyfriend said Wiggins did not know where he lived, but knew he was in a relationship with Baugh.
Shortly after 6 p.m. that night, shots were fired in the alley of 1300 Russell Avenue in Minneapolis. Baugh was shot three times and would later die from her injuries.
Berry and Davis were found guilty in June and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Wiggins faces the same charges as Segura.
Segura’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
