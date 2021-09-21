MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who admitted to a deadly shooting spree inside a Minnesota health clinic is due back in court Tuesday.
There’s a procedural hearing for 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich.
Investigators say he shot five employees at the Allina clinic in Buffalo in February. One person died.
Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices.
According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.
The attack killed 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children.
Ulrich faces up to 40 years in prison for the murder charge alone.
Last month, a judge ruled that Ulrich is competent to stand trial, though that is still likely months away.
