MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of shooting two people in northern Minnesota on Christmas Day 2018, one of them fatally, has been found guilty of murder.
Jerome Dionte Spann, 32, waived his right to a trial by jury, opting instead for a trial by court, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office said.
On Monday, Judge Rachel Sullivan found Spann guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder and second-degree assault. His sentencing date has yet to be set.
According to court documents, Spann fired several shots at three people in Hibbing on Christmas Day of 2018.
Jeryel McBeth, 34, was struck three times and died at a hospital shortly after. Another victim suffered life-threatening wounds, and one person narrowly avoided being hit.
“The convictions in this matter have been a long time in coming for the family of Jeryel McBeath,” said St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich, in a statement. “We are hopeful this will provide the family some peace as we move forward to sentencing.”
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks
- Looking To Trade In Your Old Vehicle? Now May Be The Best Time Ever To Do So
- Parents Of Immunocompromised Boy Told To Leave Restaurant, For Wearing Masks
- New Poll Shows Minneapolis Residents Support Charter Amendment Replacing Police