MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Twins fan favorite will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this weekend.
Justin Morneau, who won American League MVP with the team in 2006, will be inducted at a ceremony before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.READ MORE: In 1st Game Since Trade, Jose Berríos, Blue Jays Top Twins, 5-3
Morneau spent 11 seasons with the Twins, hitting .278 with 221 home runs in his career with Minnesota, the fourth-most in team history.
The team has a day of events planned to celebrate the four-time All-Star, starting with a sold-out breakfast featuring a Q&A and autographed items.
The first 10,000 fans to enter Saturday’s game will receive a Morneau bobblehead.READ MORE: Minnesota Twins Hit 3 Homers In A Row, Top Toronto Blue Jays
His Hall of Fame plaque will be unveiled at 4:15 p.m.
Before the game, a ceremony emceed by Dick Bremer and attended by several other Twins Hall of Famers will take place.
Morneau is the 34th player to enter the Twins Hall of Fame. He was elected to the hall in January 2020, but his planned induction was delayed by COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Indians Cruise Past Twins, 12-3
The Twins drafted Morneau in 1999. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox. He’s still a part of the Twins organization, serving as a special assistant to baseball operations and an analyst on Bally Sports North for some games.
