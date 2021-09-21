MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Attention shoppers, BYOB returns to Minneapolis next week. That is — bring your own bag.
Starting Oct. 1, stores in the state’s largest city will charge customers 5 cents for each bag they use, no matter if the bags are paper or plastic. Shoppers can avoid the fees by using reusable bags.
The city says the change will be better for the environment. Officials also hope the policy will result in a drop in litter and fewer clogs at recycling plants.
The bag fee was put on hold in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were concerns the virus could spread on surfaces.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks
- Looking To Trade In Your Old Vehicle? Now May Be The Best Time Ever To Do So
- Parents Of Immunocompromised Boy Told To Leave Restaurant, For Wearing Masks
- New Poll Shows Minneapolis Residents Support Charter Amendment Replacing Police