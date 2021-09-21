CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new chapter is beginning for a St. Paul neighborhood more than a year after riots destroyed hundreds of businesses.

Crews started tearing down the Midway Shopping Center Tuesday, off of Interstate 94 and Snelling Avenue near Allianz Field.

It was one St. Paul’s hardest-hit areas during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd. Rioters set the once-busy shopping center on fire. The damaged building has been closed until the city issued a demolition permit last week.

Earlier this summer, the Midway Chamber of Commerce told WCCO the area could become housing or restaurant space to serve fans at Allianz Field.