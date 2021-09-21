MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Maplewood family is pleading for answers after their son’s murder last month.

Now, there is a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Devinn Madley was shot and killed along a road near his home on Aug. 28, just before 9 p.m. He was 20 years old.

A memorial was held on Tuesday. Two tents were set up on Larpenter Avenue with balloons and candles. His family said the purpose of making a large memorial is that it not only honors their son but leads to answers in his case.

Maplewood police say Madley was simply walking home from a store along Larpenteur Avenue when he was gunned down. Police say he was already dead when they arrived to the area.

Madley’s father Theryl Dugas spoke highly of his son, saying he had so much more to left to give and accomplish.

“This was a senseless death. I need answers, I want answers, you know. He was a good kid, never got into trouble. He worked, he played video games, he paid bills. He was just getting into his way of life. And somebody knows something out here. I’m begging and I’m pleading right now. I need answers,” said Dugas.

From the investigation so far, police learned that three people are responsible for Madley’s murder, but do not know who they are.

To be able to make arrests, they’re asking for tips from the public, with a $7,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The reward money was partially raised by Madley’s family, as well as a contribution from Maplewood Police.

Donations to a GoFundMe will go towards increasing reward money. To contribute, click here.