MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A close encounter with a car fire was caught on camera by Minnesota law enforcement.
The quick thinking of a Chisago County deputy likely prevented a home from catching fire.
He tried to use a fire extinguisher to put it out. When that didn’t work, he grabbed a tow strap from the homeowner, and hauled the car out of there.
The whole thing was captured on his body-worn camera.
