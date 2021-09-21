CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A close encounter with a car fire was caught on camera by Minnesota law enforcement.

The quick thinking of a Chisago County deputy likely prevented a home from catching fire.

He tried to use a fire extinguisher to put it out. When that didn’t work, he grabbed a tow strap from the homeowner, and hauled the car out of there.

The whole thing was captured on his body-worn camera.