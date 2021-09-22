CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): According to social media reports, the closure at the I-694/I-35E interchange appears to be connected to a police response regarding an individual near or on the interstate.

Jenn Baker tweeted that she saw police and SWAT units on the freeway and an overpass with their guns drawn and aimed at the individual.

“That’s all I was able to see before we drove past,” she wrote, adding that traffic was heavily backed up.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Both directions of Interstate 694 closed Wednesday evening in the north metro, and traffic cameras show a significant police presence in the area.



It’s yet unclear what prompted the closure near the interchange with Interstate 35E. WCCO-TV has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.

Motorists in the area should expect detours and delays. The ramps to I-35E in the area near Little Canada are also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.