MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Scandia man faces a murder charge after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to man who died from an overdose at the Chisago County Jail.
The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Erik Nielson was arrested in Chisago County on July 22 on a felony warrant. Video from in the squad car showed Nielson grab something from his sock or shoe and put it in his mouth. Soon after he entered the jail, he became unresponsive, and died despite life-saving efforts.
Nielson, from St. Paul, was later determined to have died from an overdose. A perforated plastic bag was also found in his stomach.
Investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension say they allegedly connected the source of Nielson’s drugs to 37-year-old John Hofer after finding a Facebook Messenger thread between the two men that appeared to lay out a drug deal. Hofer was charged Tuesday with third-degree murder, and was taken into custody Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.