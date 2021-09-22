MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know eating fruits and vegetables can help make you healthy, but can they also make you happy?
Researchers in Great Britain found that people who started earing more fruits and vegetables and exercising led to not only an overall healthier life, but also a happier one.
“Little attention has been paid to the impact of these changes on individual wellbeing,” the research team said. “In particular, should these changes be seen as giving up current pleasures and therefore reducing well-being or as giving us a greater sense of purpose and therefore making us feel more satisfied with our life?”
