MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bemidji are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday in an apartment complex left one man injured.

The Bemidji Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. near in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Apartments on 30th Street Northwest. Several 911 callers said they’d heard gunshots, and one man reported he’d been shot and was driving himself to a Sanford Hospital.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found broken glass and several handgun shell casings in the parking lot. However, the areas was otherwise deserted.

At Sanford hospital, officers spoke with the victim who drove himself to the emergency room. The man reported that he had driven his vehicle into the apartment complex’s parking lot and noticed three men standing near a parked car.

As he approached, two of the men knelt down behind the parked car while the third began shooting. After a bullet shattered his windshield, the victim he sped out of the parking lot as the shooter continued to fire at him. According to police, the victim was not able to give a description of the three suspects.

At the hospital, officers noted that the victim’s vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, a number of windows were broken, and large amount of blood was in the driver’s seat. No description of the victim’s injuries were given.

Bemidji police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Authorities say the suspects in this case should be considered armed and dangerous, adding that those in the area of 30th Street Northwest should keep aware of their surroundings, avoid walking alone, and park their cars in well-lit areas.