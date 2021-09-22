MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – TheSt. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Dustin Sundin after he disappeared Friday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sundin, 39, walked away from a residence at 9749 Leander Road in Angora around 1 a.m. after a disturbance call was made to authorities. Investigators believe he left with his aunt’s dog and cellphone heading north across Leander Road West near a creek bed.
The dog returned later that night but Sundin and the cellphone are still missing. Deputies executed a thorough search in the area he was last seen by officers on foot and drones in the sky. During this time they were able to locate and confirm footprints belonging to Sundin but little else was found.
Sundin is described as being 6-feet tall and 140 pounds with a slender build. He is known to have substance abuse issues and uses a cane when walking. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with a gray stripe, white shoes, gray sweatshirt, gray backpack, and possibly a blue/gray jacket. Sundin also has several tattoos including one on the left side of his face extending down to the jaw and neck.
If anyone has seen or heard from Sundin, call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number for St. Louis County 218-742-9825.