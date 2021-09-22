MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after shooting at law enforcement in Mounds View, then being struck by a squad SUV.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was a domestic assault suspect who allegedly fired a gun at the AmercInn on Mounds View Boulevard around 10:40 a.m. Responding officers found the man on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where he allegedly raised a handgun and fired at approaching squad vehicles.

One of the bullets hit a Mounds View officer’s squad just above the driver’s side windshield, another hit just below a Ramsey County deputy’s windshield. Bullet holes were found in both of the vehicles.

NEW: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident in Mounds View started as domestic assault incident. When authorities arrived, the suspect fired at them, narrowly missing the officers. Deputies then used their vehicle to strike the suspect. @WCCO MORE INFO AND PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/GsSpU09Wgt — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) September 22, 2021

After deputy’s squad was hit, he struck the man with his vehicle, knocking him through a fence. The sheriff’s office said that the deputy feared for his life and that of others.

Once the man was on the ground, officers gave him emergency aid, and ambulance brought him to Hennepin Healthcare. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office says that a “cocked handgun” was recovered at the scene.

Lexi Imholte, who lives at the home where the fence was knocked down, said she heard the two gunshots.

“I grabbed my dogs and rushed them upstairs to my mom’s room,” she said. “Right away, I was really scared and kind of in shock.”

Local police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the domestic assault allegations and the shooting at the two officers. Investigators say the alleged domestic assault victim is safe.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deputy’s use of force.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.