MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mountain biker from Eagan is thankful to be alive after a serious accident on a northern Minnesota trail.

It happened at Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails near Crosby in Crow Wing County more than a week ago. WCCO spoke with the victim, who is a father, husband and corrections officer named Todd.

“I remember landing on like my stomach, and my chest took the brunt of the impact. I managed to kind of scoot myself up on this embankment on the left-hand side, and that’s where I sat,” Todd said. “I was starting to see white spots. I’m like, ‘OK, this isn’t cool … this isn’t normal.’”

It’s a crash Todd recounts from his HCMC trauma bed. His survival was due to the actions of a nearby biker named Dr. Jesse Coenen.

“All of us involved that day will involved that day will surely never forget what happened,” Coenen said.

Coenen is used to trauma, but not in this context. The Hayward, Wisconsin emergency physician happened to be biking with friends when he came upon the scene. He said Todd’s death was imminent, and they were a mile into the woods. That’s when he decided to do something he had never done before. He borrowed a pair of medics’ gloves and used a scalpel to cut a hole in Todd’s throat — an on-the-spot tracheotomy.

“It’s not something that you want to have to do, but we found ourselves in the situation where there’s not another option,” he said. “I must’ve been pausing before I doing it, and one of the paramedics looked at me and said, ‘We need an airway,’ meaning this has to be done, and that’s when I proceeded.”

And Todd proceeded to breathe, making it back to camp and to be flown to HCMC. He has a traumatic brain injury, but he has his life.

“It does really sink in,” Todd said. “I got a wife, I got a daughter who’s 16 years old, she’s a sophomore in high school.”

Todd has a message for Dr. Coenen.

“I just want to thank him for everything,” Todd said. “I just want to meet the guy.”

Tune in to WCCO 4 News At 10 this Wednesday for the emotional reunion.