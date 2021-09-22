MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in northern Minnesota are reportedly investigating a complaint of student misconduct on the Proctor High School football team.
According to CBS 3 Duluth, the team’s season has been put on hold while police conduct the investigation. Few details have been released since mostly juveniles are involved, according to the Proctor Police Chief Kent Gaidis.
For now, police are asking for more witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should contact the Proctor Police Department at 218-624-7788 or the Proctor school resource officer.