By WCCO-TV Staff
UPDATE: Authorities identified the individual Wednesday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County are hoping to identify a man they say fled two traffic stops.

The man allegedly fled from Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Ham Lake twice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Nick Johnson by emailing nicholas.johnson@co.anoka.mn.us or calling 763-324-5177.