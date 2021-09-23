CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By John Lauritsen
Filed Under:John Lauritsen, Local TV, Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a long time coming for Vikings fans.

Many will head back to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks come to town.

Among the new food offerings: a chicken sandwich from Revival, cheese curds from Curds & Cakes and wings and sweet potato fries from Heritage Wings.

There are new additions to the catered offerings in suites as well, including walleye cakes with white wine butter, a turkey sandwich with tomato jam and basil aioli and sliders with horseradish.

Fans can find a full list of concessions on the U.S. Bank Stadium website.

WCCO’s John Lauritsen will have more on what fans can expect when they return to U.S. Bank Stadium on WCCO 4 News At 6.

