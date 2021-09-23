MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement officials are requesting the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who ran away from a girls group home in Willmar earlier this month.
According to the Minnesota BCA, Cienna Azure-Descheuquet was reported as a missing person/runaway on the morning of Sept. 11. She left the girls group home with two other juvenile girls, traveling to St. Cloud.
Azure-Descheuquet’s current whereabouts are unknown, but the BCA said information has been received that she “was on her way to Oregon and trying to stay safe.”
Azure-Descheuquet is described as 5-foot-5, 167 pounds, with brown eyes and red/light brown hair.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call local law enforcement. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts can call Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
