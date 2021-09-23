MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement officials are requesting the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from a girls group home in Willmar earlier this month.
Cienna Azure-Descheuquette was reported as a missing person/runaway on the morning of Sept. 11. She and two other juvenile girls left the group home, located on the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest, and traveled to St. Cloud, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Azure-Descheuquette’s current whereabouts are unknown, but the BCA said information has been received that she “was on her way to Idaho and trying to stay safe.”
She is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 167 pounds and has brown eyes and red/light brown hair.
Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts can call Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’
- ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail
- Calling North Mpls. A ‘War Zone,’ 26 Residents Send Open Letter To Gov. Requesting State Troopers Or Nat’l Guard
- Spit On Cops And Get Charged In Hennepin County? Depends On Whether You Avoid Their Faces