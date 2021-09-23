CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crookston News, Local TV, Train Hits Pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a train Thursday afternoon in Crookston, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a Crookston resident, was reportedly struck from behind by a BNSF train at about 2 p.m. near a railroad bridge by West 6th Street, despite the sounding of the train’s horn.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.