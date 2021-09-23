MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a train Thursday afternoon in Crookston, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, a Crookston resident, was reportedly struck from behind by a BNSF train at about 2 p.m. near a railroad bridge by West 6th Street, despite the sounding of the train’s horn.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’
- ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail
- Calling North Mpls. A ‘War Zone,’ 26 Residents Send Open Letter To Gov. Requesting State Troopers Or Nat’l Guard
- Spit On Cops And Get Charged In Hennepin County? Depends On Whether You Avoid Their Faces