MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man charged in Wisconsin with helping his son hide the bodies of four people his son allegedly killed is now also charged in Minnesota.

Darren Osborne, 56, faces one felony count of aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Wednesday. He also faces four counts of hiding a corpse in Wisconsin.

His son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Investigators say all four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul on Sept. 12.

Suggs is also charged with hiding their corpses.

The bodies were found later that afternoon in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV in a field near Sheridan Township, Wisconsin. Six shell casings were found inside, as well as Suggs’ blood-covered Arizona photo ID.

Osborne was identified as an accomplice via surveillance video from a gas station at which he and Suggs stopped. Suggs was allegedly driving the car containing four bodies, while Osborne was following in another car.

Osborne told investigators Suggs and Suggs’ mother showed up at his house around 5 a.m. Sept. 12.

“Dad, I need you to drive my mom’s car and follow me and don’t ask no questions,” Suggs allegedly said.

According to the complaint, Osborne initially denied knowing anything about the killings. In a later interview, he said Suggs told him about the shootings and said he “snapped.”

“It’s devastating when it’s your own kid,” Osborne told investigators. He also told investigators his son was evil, the complaint states.

Osborne allegedly admitted to investigators that he and Suggs hid their phones before driving into Wisconsin. Osborne said he did not go into the cornfield where Suggs hid the bodies, and that he did not know the bodies were in Suggs’ vehicle. According to the complaint, surveillance footage shows Osborne standing near the vehicle’s open passenger’s window while Flug-Presley was dead in the passenger’s seat.

Osborne is currently in custody in Ramsey County on an unrelated assault charge.