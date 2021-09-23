MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say they’ve responded to the scene of Suburban Avenue and White Bear Avenue Thursday afternoon due to a deadly shooting.
Police say that one person was found shot and killed, but didn’t offer many other immediate details.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Our investigators are at the intersection of Suburban Avenue and White Bear Avenue after a person was shot and killed this afternoon.
Watch here for updates and information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/9f1gK4T3Sh
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) September 23, 2021
Investigators say they will update as soon as more information is available.
