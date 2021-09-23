CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shootings, Homicide, Local TV, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say they’ve responded to the scene of Suburban Avenue and White Bear Avenue Thursday afternoon due to a deadly shooting.

Police say that one person was found shot and killed, but didn’t offer many other immediate details.

Investigators say they will update as soon as more information is available.