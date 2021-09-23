MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Derek Chauvin filed an appeal Thursday to his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on Memorial Day of 2020. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison.
In the filing, Chauvin stated he is “unrepresented by legal counsel in connection with the appeal.” He said he was denied representation by a public defender, and is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review that decision. Attorney Eric Nelson had represented him in his state trial.
Here are the reasons Chauvin cited for the appeal:
- The court allegedly “abused its discretion” when denying the defense’s motion for both a change of venue, sequestration of the jury for the entire trial, a continuance, and a new trial.
- The alleged “prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct” committed by state prosecutors.
- The court’s decision to allow Morries Hall, who was with Floyd the night of his death, to not testify.
- The court’s decision to deny the presentation of “cumulative evidence with respect to use of force.”
- The court’s order for state prosecutors “to lead witnesses on direct examination.”
- The court’s alleged failure of making an official record of sidebar conferences throughout the trial.
- The court’s alleged failure of not allowing the defense to strike “clearly biased jurors during voir dire.”
- The court’s allowance of the added third-degree murder charge.
- The court’s decision to limit and “undercut” the admission of Floyd’s May 6, 2019 arrest.
- The court’s denial of the defense’s motion for a Schwartz hearing.
- The court’s denial of the defense’s “post-verdict motion for a new trial due to juror misconduct.”
Chauvin, who is white, also faces federal charges for violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black, when he knelt on his neck for almost 10 minutes. Chauvin also pleaded not guilty to this charge. Body camera and surveillance footage submitted in court showed Floyd laying face down on the street, begging for air and not resisting arrest as Chauvin was on top him.
The other three former officers with Chauvin on the night of Floyd’s death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — also pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges. The three men also face state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, with their joint trial scheduled to start in March of next year.
In body camera and surveillance footage, Kueng and Lane are seen helping restrain Floyd. Kueng is seen knelling on Floyd’s back, while Lane holds Floyd’s legs. Thao is seen dealing with bystanders at the scene, and preventing them from intervening.
Chauvin also pleaded not guilty last week to a federal charge of allegedly violating the civil rights of a teen in a 2017 case, which involved a restraint that was similar to the one he used on Floyd.
