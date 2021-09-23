MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that it is officially fall, Halloween is not too far down the road, and Americans are expected to shell out big bucks to celebrate.
An annual survey by the National Retail Federation predicts spending will hit an all-time high of just over $10 billion.
More families plan to celebrate after canceling last year’s plans because of the pandemic.
The average consumer will spend just over $100 on candy, decorations, and costumes.
