MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Red Wing man faces a murder charge, accused of strangling a woman in a hotel room in Hastings in May.

Thirty-two-year-old Kyle Williams is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kelly Kocurek, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint states police were called to a hotel May 18 because someone needed medical attention. When officers arrived, Williams was screaming for them to hurry to his room.

Inside the room, they found Kocurek on the ground with a bloodied, bruised face.

“She was unresponsive and several cords appeared to be cut next to her,” the complaint states.

Kocurek was in a coma for five days at Regions Hospital before she died May 23.

The complaint states Williams said multiple times that Kocurek strangled herself.

Witnesses, including Kocurek’s mother, said the two were in a relationship. Kocurek’s mother dropped them off at the hotel May 17. She got a call the afternoon of May 18 from Williams saying Kocurek needed help.

A hotel employee told investigators he heard “boom, boom, boom, like people were wrestling or fighting” from the room in which Williams and Kocurek were staying. About 10 minutes later, he heard someone yell “Kelly,” then saw Williams in the hallway with blood on him.

The medical examiner’s report said Kocurek’s injuries were not consistent with a self-inflicted injury, and in addition to her asphyxia-related injuries, she had multiple injuries consistent with physical assault.

Williams appeared in court Wednesday. His bail was set at $2 million. He is due in court again Oct. 4.