MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All students at the Osakis Public School have been evacuated and school has been canceled for the day after a bomb threat was sent via email Thursday morning.
“We are asking that parents please come and pick up their child,” Superintendent Randy Bergquist said in a video posted to the school’s Facebook page. “We are going to close school for the day.”
Bergquist said local law enforcement and the fire department have searched the school, but bomb detecting dogs are coming in to do a thorough sweep.
He said parents were notified via text and email, and that if a parent is unable to pick up their child, bus drivers will be “readily available.”
“We will not leave your child alone, the younger children especially,” Bergquist said.
Students in pre-K through sixth grade are waiting at the Osakis Community Center, while seventh through 12th graders are at Osakis Lutheran Church.
