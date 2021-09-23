CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pilot suffered minor injuries while landing at Flying Cloud Airport Thursday morning.

According to Eden Prairie officials, the city’s police and fire departments responded at 11 a.m. to the report that a plane flipped over upon landing at the airport.

The pilot was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

“The pilot was the only passenger on board the fixed-wing single-engine plane,” a city of Eden Prairie representative said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

The plane was flipped back upright early Thursday afternoon.

