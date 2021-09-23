MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun multiple times in an apartment during a standoff with law enforcement.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call around 10 p.m. on the 19000 block of Lena Avenue in Marshan Township.
They encountered a 38-year-old man who did not initially appear to be a threat. About a half hour after deputies arrived, they heard a “loud bang,” then heard several more such sounds over the next hour.
“On several occasions, it seemed the shots were being fired at them,” the sheriff’s office said.
Just after 3 a.m., the man left the apartment with a rifle in hand. The South Metro SWAT Team arrested him immediately.
The man is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.