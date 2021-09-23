MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A well-known bluegrass band from Duluth is pleading with fans to adhere to COVID-19 requirements at venues or stay home.

Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett used the band’s Twitter account Wednesday to espouse how “wonderful” it is that he, his bandmates and everyone else who makes live shows happen have been able to return to work.

“However, if people start getting covid [sic] at concerts, it all gets shut down again,” Simonett said. “I know it’s inconvenient to have to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid [sic] test at the gate. But that’s the price we have to pay to keep concerts happening at the moment.”

The band just completed a series of midwestern shows with Wilco, and are now kicking off a nationwide tour with Mt. Joy.

“If you don’t like the request then don’t go to concerts for the time being. Easy as that,” Simonett wrote. “I know that’s not ideal. But seriously tyranny? Ha. There’s plenty of countries around the world in which you could experience actual tyranny. Stop being so spoiled. We are a band. We have no means by which to inflict tyranny upon you.”

Simonett did thank those who are adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

“We appreciate all the extra hoops through which you all are jumping to come see us play right now,” he said. “As we’ve all learned, live music is a privilege. We’d like to keep it going.”

Several entertainment venues in Minnesota, including First Avenue, Orchestra Hall and many local theaters, have instituted policies requiring attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show there have been 694,320 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, with 8,049 deaths attributed to the virus.

Nationwide, COVID-19 has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic, with a toll of approximately 675,000.