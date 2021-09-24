CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they’re investigating after two people were shot, and one of them died, Friday evening.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Westminster Street.

Few other details were initially available, but police did say that the shooting involved a fatality. That would mark the city’s 29th homicide in 2021.

Stay with WCCO.com as more details are made available.