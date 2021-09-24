MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 76-year-old woman died in a crash southwest of the metro area on Thursday night.
The incident took place on Highway 169 at Bluff Drive in Scott County.
According to the State Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox was going south on Hwy 169 and a Chevrolet Spark was at Bluff Drive, trying to cross traffic. Then the Spark pulled out in front of the Equinox, which was not able to stop.
The driver of the Spark, Sharon Thran, was killed in the crash.
