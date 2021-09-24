MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been arrested on suspicion of murder for fatally shooting someone on St. Paul’s east side Thursday afternoon — the city’s 28th homicide of 2021.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 24-year-old man was arrested without incident around 3 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road.
Police say the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday near White Bear and Suburban avenues, by several busy stores.
Officers found the gunshot victim in a parking lot. The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died.
There are no known charges yet, but police thanked witnesses for helping them identify the alleged shooter over Twitter.
The identity of the deceased is said to be released sometime Friday.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’
- ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail
- Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder
- Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project