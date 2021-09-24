MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hy-Vee and Thrifty White pharmacies are starting to administer Pfizer booster shots for COVID-19, after they were endorsed by the FDA and CDC earlier this week.
The boosters are available to certain groups of people, including long-term care residents, people aged 65 and older, and people 18 and older with underlying medical conditions outlined by the CDC.
Some people 18-64 years old who are at increased risk of virus transmission due to their occupation, such as health care workers, are also qualified for a booster. The CDC panel originally voted against this qualifier, but director Dr. Rochelle Walensky put the recommendation back in, saying that it aligned with the FDA’s booster authorization decision from earlier in the week.
Gov. Tim Walz also made the announcement that Minnesota will begin administering Pfizer booster shots statewide to those who are eligible to receive one.
“Our administration will always prioritize the health and safety of Minnesotans — and right now that means getting our highest risk Minnesotans booster doses to keep their protection strong against the COVID-19 virus,” said Walz.
A person is eligible for the additional shot six months after their second vaccine dose.
At this time, people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not authorized to receive a Pfizer booster.
Hy-Vee strongly recommends people schedule their shots here. You can schedule your appointment at Thrifty White here.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’
- ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail
- Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder
- Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project