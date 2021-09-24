[UPDATE, Sept. 24: The “Fan Van” has been found, according to the owner. The van was spotted in Golden Valley and was taken to an impound lot in Crystal. What follows is the original story as it ran on Thursday, Sept. 23.]

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of a Minnesota Gophers “Fan Van” is asking for help after he says it was stolen in Dinkytown.

The van is decorated distinctively in maroon and gold, and says “Fan Van” on the side.

The CEO of True North Equity Partners, Brian Slipka, says it was taken Saturday around 6 p.m. from the True North Building parking lot.

Slipka says the 1995 Ford Econoline van is used for tailgate parties and youth sports events.

“The Fan Van has crank windows, it can barely go over 50 miles per hour, and it doesn’t even have AC—but we love it,” Slipka said. “It has brought fun and enjoyment to so many people over the years at so many tailgate parties that it is worth far more in sentimental value than it could ever be worth as a vehicle.”

He’s asking anyone with information on where it is to call police.

WCCO checked with the Minneapolis Police Department, who said the driver in the theft could be subject to felony auto theft charges, and the passenger possibly faces misdemeanor charges of tampering with an automobile.

The police department said that auto thefts this year are over 2,800 in total, or approximately 10 vehicles stolen every day this year.