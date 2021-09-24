Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend is looking gorgeous.
In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!”
On Friday, parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will see rain showers during the mid-morning hours, with showers expected to clear out in the afternoon. High temperatures of low-60s are expected.
Then, Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and cool temps for those fall lovers among us.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and warm weather for those who don’t want to say goodbye to fall. It’ll be a great day for the Vikings’ home opener against the Seahawks.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’
- ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail
- Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder
- Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project