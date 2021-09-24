MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Waite Park man is dead after being struck by a tractor while walking in Traverse County Thursday.
According to authorities, 24-year-old Jesse Robert Kapela was walking near Highway 27 when a 37-year-old Glenwood man fatally hit him with a Kenworth Tractor around 8:39 a.m.
Authorities believe the driver was attempting to back onto Highway 27 from 650th Street when he struck Kapela. Road conditions were reported as dry and no alcohol was in involved in the incident. No charges have been made at this time.
