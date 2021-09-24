MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a car was stolen Friday afternoon outside a south metro business and the owner’s dog was inside.
The Richfield Police Department says the car, a 2021 black Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen around 3 p.m. after the owner left it running outside Richfield Liquor, on the 6000 block of Cedar Avenue South. Inside the car was a black lab mix named Vic.
Vic is described as weighing around 50 pounds and being very friendly.
The car was last seen heading north on Highway 55 from 66th Street. The vehicle’s license plate reads: FDB380. Also in the car were a set of golf clubs, a 32-inch Dynex TV, and a black iPhone.
Anyone who sees the car or the dog is asked to call police at 612-861-9800.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’
- ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail
- Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder
- Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project