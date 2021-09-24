Menu
'Farming Is A Gamble': Some Minnesota Pumpkin, Apple Farms Seeing Smaller Yields Amid Drought
A popular fall activity might not look the same thanks to the state’s record drought.
BCA: 14-Year-Old Missing From Willmar Group Home Found Safe In Idaho
Law enforcement officials say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a girls group home in Willmar earlier this month was found safe Thursday in Idaho.
Minnesota Weather: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that a combination of recent rain and cooler temperatures are the cause for the downgrades. At this point, about one quarter of the state is still considered to be under extreme drought.
Minnesota Weather: Frost Possible In Parts Of The State Overnight
Make sure to watch out for your plants outside, frost is possible overnight.
Minnesota Weather: Severe Weather Threat Ends For Southeastern Minnesota
The National Weather Service says the threat for severe weather has ended across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Minnesota Weather: 1 Dead, NWS Confirms 3 Tornadoes Touched Down Across MN
Squall line storms early Friday morning left thousands across the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin without electricity. Powerful winds uproot trees, knocked down power lines, and felled a tree branch that fatally struck a 4-year-old girl.
Twins Bump Blue Jays Back In Wild Card Race In 7-2 Win
The Toronto Blue Jays were relieved when surging left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. escaped a freak play in the outfield without serious injury.
As Vikings Prepare To Welcome Back Fans, U.S. Bank Stadium Unveils New Foods
It's been a long time coming for Vikings fans. Many will head back to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks come to town.
NFL Week 3 AFC North Preview: Ravens 'Should Finally Have a Sunday Afternoon Breather,' Says CBS Baltimore's Mark Viviano
The AFC North is shaping up to be extremely competitive, with the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers all splitting their first two games.
'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 Games
CBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.
Eric Abraham Proud To Represent His Family On Survivor Despite Early Exit: 'It Was A Great Experience, I Just Didn't See It Coming'
Eric Abraham speaks with CBS after his surprise elimination on episode 1 of 'Survivor 41.'
Sara Wilson Reacts To 'Worst Case Scenario' After Early Survivor Elimination: 'Given Me So Much Fire On The Inside'
Sara Wilson looks back on her experience after being voted off 'Survivor 41.'
Wayne Brady, Cyndi Lauper And More Added To 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!'
'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' will be live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th.
'Survivor 41' Episode 1 Recap: Two Eliminations, One Summit
"Survivors, ready?!" After waiting over a year for another adventurous season, the new age of Survivor is finally here!
'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler' Comes To CBS September 23rd: 'He Will Remain Forever In Our Hearts'
The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a new star-studded concert special, 'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler,' to be broadcast Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 9:00PM, ET/PT.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Do U Of M-Developed Apple Varieties Get Their Names?
It's the season for visiting apple orchards or stopping by the grocery store to pick up one of the eighteen apple varieties started by the University of Minnesota.
How Did Pumpkin Spice Become The Flavor Of Fall?
It seems like everyone is selling something pumpkin spice these days.
What Is The Key To A Long Life?
It's something that used to be rare, but it’s becoming much more common. More people are living to 100, especially in the U.S.
U Of M Raptor Center Information
By
WCCO-TV Staff
September 24, 2021 at 4:55 am
For more information on the University of Minnesota Raptor Center,
click here.