MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Regional Water Services says it will be lifting watering restrictions on Friday, as Minnesota’s record drought is finally waning due to the rainfall of the past few weeks and the cooler fall temperatures.
The company serves the city and 10 surrounding suburbs.
SPRWS said it “applauds the efforts of our customers in reducing water use during the most severe stages of this year’s drought.”
RELATED: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall
The company still encourages customers to only water grass when needed, as most lawns only need an inch of water a week.
To conserve water, customers can also adjust the mower to a height of three to four inches and leave lawn clippings on the grass to cool the ground and hold moisture.
Minneapolis Public Works plans to make a decision on water restrictions in the next week.
