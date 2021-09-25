MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin, Montana on Saturday with at least three confirmed fatalities, according to the Liberty County Sheriff.
“At approximately 4 p.m., Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars near Joplin, MT. There are approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, with injuries reported. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers,” Amtrak said in a statement.
Several cars tipped over on their sides during the accident. Many of the passengers were taken to nearby Chester High School in Chester, Montana.
Due to the accident, Empire Builder trains 7/27 and 8/28 have been cancelled between Minot, ND and Shelby, MT. Westbound Empire Builder train 7 will now end in St. Paul and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will now reportedly originate in St. Paul.
The Empire Builder operates between Chicago and Seattle, with a stop at St. Paul’s Union Depot. There are a total of 6 Amtrak stops in Minnesota.
This is a developing story, little else is currently known.