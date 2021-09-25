MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a Sherwin Williams Paint store on Saturday afternoon.
According to MFD, the crews arrived on the scene around 3:20 p.m. to put out flames at the single-story commercial building on 505 West Lake Street. Smoke could reportedly be scene coming out of the rear window and roof vents of the building.
Authorities say the fire was located in the back of the building using cardboard and wood pallets as accelerants. Once it was extinguished, searches were conducted showing no signs of human presence and no injuries were reported. The doors of the building were boarded up by the crew members before departure.
MFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.