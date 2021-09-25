MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a car was stolen Friday afternoon outside a south metro business and the owner’s dog was inside.
The Richfield Police Department says the car, a 2021 black Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen around 3 p.m. after the owner left it running outside Richfield Liquor, on the 6000 block of Cedar Avenue South. Inside the car was a black lab mix named Vic.
Vic is described as weighing around 50 pounds and being very friendly.
Also in the car were a set of golf clubs, a 32-inch Dynex TV, and a black iPhone.
The car was later found abandoned in the Hamline neighborhood of St. Paul Friday evening, but Vic was not inside the vehicle.
Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call police at 612-861-9800.
