By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Texas woman was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Goodhue County.

The State Patrol says a jeep with two other occupants was traveling south on Highway 57 when it left the roadway and rolled over. The crash happened near 505th Street at roughly 3:30 in the morning.

The driver and the passenger, a woman and a man also from Texas, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the woman killed, who was 29-year-old, was not wearing a seatbelt.

More information about the victim will be released at a later date.