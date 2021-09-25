MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Texas woman was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Goodhue County.
The State Patrol says a jeep with two other occupants was traveling south on Highway 57 when it left the roadway and rolled over. The crash happened near 505th Street at roughly 3:30 in the morning.
The driver and the passenger, a woman and a man also from Texas, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the woman killed, who was 29-year-old, was not wearing a seatbelt.
More information about the victim will be released at a later date.
